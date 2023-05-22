Guitar Smashed By Kurt Cobain Sells For Nearly $600,000

The Lede
A guitar smashed by Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain in the 1990s has sold at auction for $596,900. The Fender Stratocaster, which has been put back together but is unplayable, was expected to sell for between $60,000 and $80,000.
