AFTER A DAY OF DELIBERATION

Submitted by Adwait via nbcnews.com

Three Men Convicted Of Killing Ahmaud Arbery Found Guilty Of Hate Crime Charges By Federal Jury
A jury made up of eight white people, three Black people and one Hispanic person found Greg and Travis McMichael and William Bryan guilty of all charges.

In February 2020 Ahmaud Arbery was chased through a coastal Georgia neighborhood by father and son Greg and Travis McMichaels and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan in their trucks. Arbery was cornered by the trio and fatally shot with a shotgun by Travis McMichael. The three men have been convicted of killing Arbery and found guilty of hate crime charges.

  • The McMichaels and Bryan were roaming free for weeks and arrested only after a video that Bryan recorded of the incident was released and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the case.
  • They were given life sentences and convicted of murder in the state trial, and during the federal trial, experts including an FBI analyst and the McMichaels' co-worker painted a picture of them as having racist views towards Black people.
  • One prosecutor said their "pent-up racial anger" drove this crime.

