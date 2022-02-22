AFTER A DAY OF DELIBERATION
Three Men Convicted Of Killing Ahmaud Arbery Found Guilty Of Hate Crime Charges By Federal Jury
The Lede
In February 2020 Ahmaud Arbery was chased through a coastal Georgia neighborhood by father and son Greg and Travis McMichaels and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan in their trucks. Arbery was cornered by the trio and fatally shot with a shotgun by Travis McMichael. The three men have been convicted of killing Arbery and found guilty of hate crime charges.
Key Details
- The McMichaels and Bryan were roaming free for weeks and arrested only after a video that Bryan recorded of the incident was released and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the case.
- They were given life sentences and convicted of murder in the state trial, and during the federal trial, experts including an FBI analyst and the McMichaels' co-worker painted a picture of them as having racist views towards Black people.
- One prosecutor said their "pent-up racial anger" drove this crime.
