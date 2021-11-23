Story kicker
All 'Groveland Four' Individuals Cleared Of Raping 17-Year-Old White Girl In 1949
The Lede
The four men were accused of sexually assaulting Norma Padgett in Groveland, Florida, 30 miles east of Orlando. Though Padgett's testimony had doubtful moments, they were convicted without any evidence of the crime. "For 72 years the families have been living with this and traveling with this journey waiting for today," said state attorney Bill Gladson, who began the process of official exoneration last month for the four men.
Key Details
- In 1949 Padgett claimed the four raped her after her car broke down in Groveland. Three were tortured by the police until they gave a confession and Thomas, who escaped custody, was killed in pursuit. Greenlee was sentenced to life, while Shepherd and Irvin were given death penalties.
- Shepherd was shot by a sheriff (who claimed self-defense) while being transported, and Irvin survived the situation by playing dead. Irvin's sentence was subsequently reduced to life in prison.
