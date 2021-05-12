'QUITE SCARY'
Grimes Was Hospitalized For A Panic Attack Monday Following Her 'SNL' Cameo With Elon Musk
Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via thecut.com
The LedeGrimes has talked about her struggles with anxiety and depression in the past, and in an Instagram post, she wrote, "I suppose it's a good time to start therapy."
Key Details
- Grimes had a cameo on "SNL" as Princess Peach in a courtroom sketch where "SNL" host Elon Musk portrayed Wario.
- Her Instagram post shows her and musical guest Miley Cyrus taking a picture backstage at "SNL," and according to Hollywood Life, Grimes, Cyrus and Musk were spotted leaving an "SNL" afterparty at six in the morning on Sunday.
- In her post, Grimes expressed both gratitude toward the "SNL" team and pride toward Musk's performance as host.