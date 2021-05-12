Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via thecut.com

Grimes had a panic attack and went to the hospital on Monday, two days after taping "Saturday Night Live" with her boyfriend Elon Musk.

The Lede

Grimes has talked about her struggles with anxiety and depression in the past, and in an Instagram post, she wrote, "I suppose it's a good time to start therapy."

Key Details

  • Grimes had a cameo on "SNL" as Princess Peach in a courtroom sketch where "SNL" host Elon Musk portrayed Wario.
  • Her Instagram post shows her and musical guest Miley Cyrus taking a picture backstage at "SNL," and according to Hollywood Life, Grimes, Cyrus and Musk were spotted leaving an "SNL" afterparty at six in the morning on Sunday.
  • In her post, Grimes expressed both gratitude toward the "SNL" team and pride toward Musk's performance as host.