Jared Russo
Jared Russo
Google Set To Lay Off 12,000 Employees
Google is the latest tech company to slash jobs after rapid expansion during the pandemic.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai said Friday the company plans to lay off 12,000 workers. He posted a memo on Google's blog that an email had been sent out notifying US employees, while international employees "will take longer due to local laws and practices."

  • The plan to eliminate jobs came after a review "across product areas and functions to ensure that our people and roles are aligned with our highest priorities as a company."
  • "Over the past two years we've seen periods of dramatic growth," Pichai wrote. "To match and fuel that growth, we hired for a different economic reality than the one we face today."
  • All cut workers will be paid out for 60 days and receive a severance package.

