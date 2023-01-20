downsizing
Google Set To Lay Off 12,000 Employees
The Lede
Google CEO Sundar Pichai said Friday the company plans to lay off 12,000 workers. He posted a memo on Google's blog that an email had been sent out notifying US employees, while international employees "will take longer due to local laws and practices."
Key Details
- The plan to eliminate jobs came after a review "across product areas and functions to ensure that our people and roles are aligned with our highest priorities as a company."
- "Over the past two years we've seen periods of dramatic growth," Pichai wrote. "To match and fuel that growth, we hired for a different economic reality than the one we face today."
- All cut workers will be paid out for 60 days and receive a severance package.