Google Has Laid Off Kristin Maczko, Its Head Of Mental Health And Wellbeing
The Lede
Maczko posted on LinkedIn about leaving her role at Google after 15 years with the company. Though she started out in analytics and finance, she said being on the Mental Health and Wellbeing team was "a dream role." "I have had so many emotions these past few days. I am sad to leave the many friends and colleagues who I have worked with at Google," she wrote.
Because they don't care about their employees mental health or wellbeing