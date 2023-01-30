Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

UPDATE FROM THE LAYOFFS

Molly Bradley
Molly Bradley via businessinsider.com
Google Has Laid Off Kristin Maczko, Its Head Of Mental Health And Wellbeing
Kristin Maczko spent 15 years at Google, and said many others in her department have also been laid off.
· 1k reads
1

The Lede

Maczko posted on LinkedIn about leaving her role at Google after 15 years with the company. Though she started out in analytics and finance, she said being on the Mental Health and Wellbeing team was "a dream role." "I have had so many emotions these past few days. I am sad to leave the many friends and colleagues who I have worked with at Google," she wrote.

Comments

  1. Jordan Chandler 50 minutes ago

    Because they don't care about their employees mental health or wellbeing

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular News Stories