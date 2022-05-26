RIP
'Goodfellas' Star Ray Liotta Dies At 67
322 reads | submitted by Darcy Jimenez via deadline.com
The Lede
Actor Ray Liotta made a name for himself in movies like "Goodfellas," "Field of Dreams" and more, including the recent "Sopranos" prequel film "The Many Saints of Newark" (in which he played two roles).
Key Details
- The actor had been particularly active recently, having acted in "Marriage Story" and "No Sudden Move." He had just wrapped on "Cocaine Bear," directed by Elizabeth Banks, and was slated to star in "The Substance" with Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley.
- He was also set to produce the docuseries "Five Families," about the rise and fall of New York mafia families.
- Liotta is survived by his daughter Karsen and fiancée Jacy Nittolo.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments