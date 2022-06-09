WHO SAW THAT COMING
PGA Tour Suspends A Bunch Of Players Who Defected To The Saudi Arabia-Funded LIV Golf Circuit
The Lede
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan wrote to members that golfers who join LIV Golf will be removed from playing as non-members via sponsor exemptions or other criteria in US-based PGA circuits. LIV Golf is a breakaway circuit funded by the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia. Recently many golfers have committed to playing in the LIV circuit, some speculate because it has the potential for them to earn much higher winnings.
Key Details
- Monahan said because the players "made their choice for their own financial-based reasons," their status on the PGA will be affected.
- The first LIV tournament is at the Centurion Club, outside London. It's worth $25M and the winner can take home $4M.
- LIV said the PGA statement is "vindictive and it deepens the divide between the Tour and its members."
- The PGA doesn't run golf's four majors and all players will be eligible to play next week's US Open if they meet the criteria.
