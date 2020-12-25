19
+ digg
IN AUGUST 2019

Submitted by Adwait
Nashville police got a report 16 months before a bomb exploded in the city on Christmas that a man named in the blast was building a device in his RV.

The Lede

On Friday Warner blew up a downtown Nashville block, causing destruction to 41 buildings and causing a telecom outage throughout the Southeast over the weekend. Police reports from August, 2019, show that local and federal authorities were made aware of his alleged threats.

Key Details

  • Warner's girlfriend told Nashville police on August 21, 2019, that he "was building bombs in the RV trailer at his residence."
  • Officers saw the RV but were unable to access it because it was fenced off.
  • This information was then shared with the FBI, who didn't find any records on Warner in their database.

Other articles and videos you might like