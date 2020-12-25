Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Girlfriend Warned Nashville Police Anthony Warner Was Building Bomb A Year Ago, Report Shows
The LedeOn Friday Warner blew up a downtown Nashville block, causing destruction to 41 buildings and causing a telecom outage throughout the Southeast over the weekend. Police reports from August, 2019, show that local and federal authorities were made aware of his alleged threats.
Key Details
The Source
