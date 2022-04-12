RIP
Legendary Comedian Gilbert Gottfried Dies At 67 After Long Battle With Illness
The Lede
Gilbert Gottfried, an iconic voice in Hollywood and perennial funny fixture, has passed away after complications from muscular dystrophy, his publicist confirmed to The Washington Post. Gottfried was 67 and his passing prompted tributes from fellow comedians like Dane Cook, Jason Alexander and others.
Key Details
- Gottfried's piercing tone could be instantly recognized and gave a voice to iconic characters in Hollywood, including Iago the parrot in "Aladdin," a robotic bird in "Cyberchase" and many more.
- Gottfried was born on February 28, 1955, in Brooklyn, NY, and began life as a stand-up comic before moving on to TV and film roles.
- He was a regular on Howard Stern's show, where he impersonated a variety of characters like Groucho Marx and Andrew "Dice" Clay.
