79
+ digg
RING RING

Submitted by Jon-Michael Poff
The feds tracked Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged madam to a New Hampshire hideaway using her cell phone data.

The Lede

An unsealed court filing reveals that the FBI likely used a stingray device, which mimics a cell phone tower, to identify Maxwell's exact location in rural New Hampshire in July 2020.

Key Details

  • According to the affidavit, the FBI did not know Maxwell's location and thus required "an investigative device or devices capable of broadcasting signals that will be received by" her phone.
  • Maxwell reportedly used the name "G Max" to open a cell phone account, which she used to communicate with her husband Scott Borgerson and her attorney.
  • In December 2019, Maxwell and Borgerson bought a home in Bradford, New Hampshire, calling themselves Scott and Janet Marshall to their real estate agent.

Other articles and videos you might like