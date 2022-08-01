NOT FEELING SO FESTIVE
Georgia Is Canceling Its Music Midtown Festival Because Of State Gun Laws
The Lede
Live Nation announced the cancelation of Georgia's annual music festival, called Music Midtown, which this year was supposed to feature Jack White, My Chemical Romance, Future, Fall Out Boy and others. Live Nation didn't cite a reason for canceling the event in its announcement, but people working with the festival reported state gun laws as the reason to Rolling Stone. The festival drew 50,000 people last summer.
Key Details
- Music Midtown has been held at Atlanta's Piedmont Park since 2011. Thanks to 2014's "guns everywhere" bill, Georgia's gun laws allow people to carry guns in public spaces, including parks.
- The music festival's website says that "Weapons or explosives of any kind" aren't allowed at the show, but as a "temporary user" of Piedmont Park, it would not be able to enforce this ban.
- Atlanta-based journalist George Chidi speculated on Friday that the festival would be canceled because of the state's gun laws.