Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

NOT FEELING SO FESTIVE

Molly Bradley
Molly Bradley · · 826 reads ·
Georgia Is Canceling Its Music Midtown Festival Because Of State Gun Laws
Atlanta's annual music festival in Piedmont Park will not be taking place this year since Georgia's gun law prevents it from being able to enforce a ban on guns at the event.

The Lede

Live Nation announced the cancelation of Georgia's annual music festival, called Music Midtown, which this year was supposed to feature Jack White, My Chemical Romance, Future, Fall Out Boy and others. Live Nation didn't cite a reason for canceling the event in its announcement, but people working with the festival reported state gun laws as the reason to Rolling Stone. The festival drew 50,000 people last summer.

Key Details

  • Music Midtown has been held at Atlanta's Piedmont Park since 2011. Thanks to 2014's "guns everywhere" bill, Georgia's gun laws allow people to carry guns in public spaces, including parks.
  • The music festival's website says that "Weapons or explosives of any kind" aren't allowed at the show, but as a "temporary user" of Piedmont Park, it would not be able to enforce this ban.
  • Atlanta-based journalist George Chidi speculated on Friday that the festival would be canceled because of the state's gun laws.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.