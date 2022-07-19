Gassing the buck
As Gas Prices Rise, People Are Stealing Fuel At The Pump. Here's How
The Lede
Gas prices in the US are reaching record highs, and some people have found clever (but surprisingly easy) ways to avoid them. According to an NBC News review of police and local news reports, at least 22 people across the country have been arrested for hacking gas pumps to reduce their costs. Gas pump equipment in the US is largely standardized and often lacks strong security protections, making them relatively easy to hack — here's how they've been doing it.
Key Details
- Most US gas stations use pumps from manufacturers Wayne Fueling Systems or Gilbarco Veeder-Root.
- Wayne gas pumps can be controlled remotely, and the remotes can be bought online. With a remote, hackers can dispense fuel for free using a test setting designed for technicians.
- Hackers can also trick Gilbarco pumps into dispensing more gas than the pump's pulser can track, using homemade devices. The devices can slow the pulser so that it doesn't register all of the fuel being released.