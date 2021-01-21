Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Gamestop Short-Sellers Lost $1.6 Billion In A Single Day As Reddit Traders Rebelled Against Them
Other articles and videos you might like
'We Feel Incredibly Betrayed': Thousands Of Guardsmen Forced To Vacate Capitol
Navalny Releases Investigation Into Decadent Billion-Dollar 'Putin Palace'
He Trains Cops. His Family Has Deep Ties To The Far Right