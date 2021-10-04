For You Latest
Submitted by James Crugnale via today.com

Joseph Petito told Dr. Phil that he was flummoxed: "A normal parent, when you text someone that they’re going to call the cops because you can’t find your child, they would reply."
Gabby Petito's Parents Reveal That Brian Laundrie's Parents Never Replied To Their Calls

Gabby Petito's parents claim that Brian Laundrie's parents never responded to any of their texts or calls about their daughter's disappearance. "No response, no nothing," Joseph Petito told Dr. Phil.

  • Gabby Petito was found dead in Wyoming September 14, and her boyfriend Brian Laudrie is being considered a person of interest by the FBI.
  • Laundrie's parents told investigators that their son went hiking in the Carlton Reserve in Florida and never returned. They had no comment about Gabby Petito's parents claims that they refused to respond to their calls.
  • "I do believe they know a lot more information than they’re putting out there," Nicole Schmidt, Petito's mother, told Dr. Phil.

