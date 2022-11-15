'collaboration is needed to save the world'
Division At G20 Over Bid To Condemn Russia's Ukraine Invasion
The Lede
Tuesday's summit in Bali — the first G20 leaders' meeting since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February — saw the US and its allies back a resolution condemning the war, while Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov dismissed it as politicization by Western countries.
Key Details
- Russia's invasion of Ukraine took center stage at the summit, despite host country Indonesia urging attending leaders to focus on unity and steps to resolve global economic problems, such as inflation and food and energy security.