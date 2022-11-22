spending spree
Bankman-Fried's FTX, Parents Bought $121 Million-Worth Of Bahamas Property, Records Reveal
The Lede
Sam Bankman-Fried's failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, his parents and the company's senior executives spent nearly $121 million on at least 19 properties in the Bahamas, where FTX is headquartered, over the past two years. Property records seen by Reuters show for the first time the extent of the now-bankrupt FTX's spending spree.
Key Details
- According to Reuters, most of FTX's purchases were luxury beachfront homes to be used as "residence for key personnel" of the company. It is unclear who lived in the properties.
- The property records also revealed that FTX CEO Bankman-Fried's parents, Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried, are signatories on documents for a vacation home in Old Fort Bay.
- A spokesperson for the parents declined to say why they bought the property or how it was paid for, but claimed they had been trying to return the deed to FTX.