Why Is Friday The 13th Unlucky? The Superstition's Origins Explained
The idea that Friday the 13th brings bad luck has persisted for centuries, and the superstition continues to thrive in the US and UK today. There are many theories for why this particular date is considered unlucky — check out some of the most popular ones below.
- Some believe the superstition is linked to the crucifixion of Jesus. Leonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper painting depicts 13 people gathered on the eve of Good Friday, the date Jesus died, with Judas as the 13th member.
- Others claim it's associated with Friday 13th 1307, when Philip IV of France arrested hundreds of the Knights Templar.
- According to a 1869 biography of Italian composer Gioachino Rossini, who died on Friday 13th November, Rossini thought Friday was an unlucky day and 13 an unlucky number.
