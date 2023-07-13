'Fox News does not care [about its viewers]'
Fox News Hit With Another Defamation Lawsuit — This One Over Jan 6 Allegations
The Lede
Fox News is facing yet another defamation lawsuit. Former US Marine Ray Epps has accused the television network and its former primetime host Tucker Carlson of suggesting to viewers, without concrete evidence, that Epps was an "undercover FBI agent" who helped instigate the violence at the Capitol. Trump supporter Epps, who was at the Capitol on Jan 6, says his life has been ruined by "harassment and threats from Fox viewers" as a result of Carlson's comments.
Key Details
- Carlson is not formally named as a defendant in the lawsuit.
