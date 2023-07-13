Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

'Fox News does not care [about its viewers]'

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via npr.org
Fox News Hit With Another Defamation Lawsuit — This One Over Jan 6 Allegations
Trump supporter and Jan 6 protester Ray Epps sued Fox News over statements by former star Tucker Carlson that placed Epps at the center of the violent siege on the US Capitol.
·
·
1
·

The Lede

Fox News is facing yet another defamation lawsuit. Former US Marine Ray Epps has accused the television network and its former primetime host Tucker Carlson of suggesting to viewers, without concrete evidence, that Epps was an "undercover FBI agent" who helped instigate the violence at the Capitol. Trump supporter Epps, who was at the Capitol on Jan 6, says his life has been ruined by "harassment and threats from Fox viewers" as a result of Carlson's comments.

Key Details

  • Carlson is not formally named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

Comments

  1. Explore Networth 7 minutes ago

    tom cruise upcoming movies 2023

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular News Stories