FOLLOW FOR UPDATES
Gunman Dead After Killing Four And Injuring More In Tulsa, Oklahoma, Shooting
400 reads | submitted by Adwait via apnews.com
The Lede
Tulsa Police Department Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish confirmed four people were killed and said that the shooter apparently died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Wednesday at the Natalie Medical Building, a hospital campus medical building in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Key Details
- Dalgleish said the police were not clear what prompted the assault.
- Police say the gunman was carrying a rifle and handgun and officers who arrived at the scene heard shots being fired.
- Police also confirmed that multiple people had been wounded and called the scene "catastrophic."
- Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said that the St. Francis Health System campus, where the Natalie Medical Building is, has been a "sacred ground for our community" for a long time.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments