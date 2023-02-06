yet more santos scandal
Former Prospective Aide Accuses George Santos Of Ethics Violations And Sexual Harassment
The Lede
Congressman George Santos has been accused of ethics violations and sexual harassment by a former prospective congressional aide. Derek Myers said in a letter to the House Ethics Committee that he was groped by Santos while working as a volunteer in his office, and alleged that his volunteer status "within a congressional office without the correct procedures being followed" was a violation of House ethics.