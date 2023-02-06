Popular
yet more santos scandal

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via nbcnews.com
Former Prospective Aide Accuses George Santos Of Ethics Violations And Sexual Harassment
In a letter to the House Ethics Committee, Derek Myers accused Santos of groping him when they were alone in the lawmaker's office on Capitol Hill.
The Lede

Congressman George Santos has been accused of ethics violations and sexual harassment by a former prospective congressional aide. Derek Myers said in a letter to the House Ethics Committee that he was groped by Santos while working as a volunteer in his office, and alleged that his volunteer status "within a congressional office without the correct procedures being followed" was a violation of House ethics.

