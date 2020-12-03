105
'I HAVE NOTHING TO LOSE'

A "galactic federation" has been waiting for humans to "reach a stage where we will understand... what space and spaceships are," Haim Eshed said.

The Lede

Israeli space security chief Haim Eshed says that humans have been in contact with extraterrestrials and that the ETs "have asked not to publish that they are here, humanity is not ready yet."

Key Details

  • Eshed says that extraterrestrials and humans have entered into contracts and have together established an underground base on Mars.
  • He says Trump is aware of all this and has been asked to keep it under wraps to prevent "mass hysteria," though Trump has allegedly been close to letting the information slip.
  • More of Eshed's knowledge of all this can be found in a book published in November called "The Universe Beyond the Horizon — Conversations with Professor Haim Eshed" by Hagar Yanai.

