Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Former Israeli Space Chief Says Aliens Exist, And Trump Knows About It
The LedeIsraeli space security chief Haim Eshed says that humans have been in contact with extraterrestrials and that the ETs "have asked not to publish that they are here, humanity is not ready yet."
Key Details
The Source
Other articles and videos you might like
Ivanka Trump Was Deposed Tuesday In DC Attorney General's Inauguration Lawsuit
Ivanka Trump, the President's daughter and adviser, sat for a deposition Tuesday with investigators from the Washington, DC, attorney general's office as part of its lawsuit alleging the misuse of inaugural funds, according to a court filing.
Rudy Giuliani Hospitalized After Testing Positive For Coronavirus
Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal attorney and the face of his long-shot legal challenges to overturn the presidential election results, has been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19.
LA County Reports More Than 10,500 Coronavirus Cases In One Day, Smashing Previous Record
With more 10,500 infections reported Sunday alone, Los Angeles County shattered its coronavirus one-day case record just as the region's residents prepared to hunker down with new restrictions.