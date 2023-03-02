'highly unlikely'
Foreign Rivals Not Responsible For Havana Syndrome, US Intelligence Says
The Lede
A new intelligence assessment has found it's "highly unlikely" a foreign country was responsible for the so-called Havana Syndrome ailments affecting US officials working overseas. US government staff at the American Embassy in Havana, Cuba, first reported suffering attacks and health problems back in 2016.
Key Details
- As many as 1,500 cases have since been reported worldwide — though most of these have been linked to existing medical conditions.
- The new report, involving seven different US intelligence agencies, concluded there was "no credible evidence" that a foreign rival had weapons capable of inflicting the harm reported by US officials.
- A number of officials remain convinced they were attacked and say they continue to suffer serious health issues.