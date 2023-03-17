hit the brakes
Ford Recalling Over One Million Cars Over Brake Hose Issue
The Lede
Ford has announced that more than 1.2 million of its cars are being recalled due to an issue causing some front brake hoses to rupture and leak brake fluid.
Key Details
- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ vehicles sold between 2013 and 2018 are affected, and that "a brake fluid leak will increase brake pedal travel and extend the distance needed to stop the vehicle, increasing the risk of [a] crash."
https://www.allieddomecqplc.com/
KLUB KAYA merupakan situs judi poker online uang asli yang terpopuler dengan layanan terbaik dan agen terpercaya dari IDN POKER yang sudah memegang lisensi resmi dari bmmtestlabs dan pagcor tentunya akan selalu menjadi pilihan yang tepat untuk bermain poker online