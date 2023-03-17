Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

hit the brakes

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via abcnews.go.com
Ford Recalling Over One Million Cars Over Brake Hose Issue
Ford announced it's recalling certain 2013-2018 Fusion and Lincoln MKZ vehicles because some front brake hoses may rupture and leak brake fluid.
· 314 reads
1

The Lede

Ford has announced that more than 1.2 million of its cars are being recalled due to an issue causing some front brake hoses to rupture and leak brake fluid.

Key Details

  • The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ vehicles sold between 2013 and 2018 are affected, and that "a brake fluid leak will increase brake pedal travel and extend the distance needed to stop the vehicle, increasing the risk of [a] crash."

Comments

  1. pokerklubkaya 1 hour ago

    https://www.allieddomecqplc.com/
    KLUB KAYA merupakan situs judi poker online uang asli yang terpopuler dengan layanan terbaik dan agen terpercaya dari IDN POKER yang sudah memegang lisensi resmi dari bmmtestlabs dan pagcor tentunya akan selalu menjadi pilihan yang tepat untuk bermain poker online

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular News Stories