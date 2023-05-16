Popular
'I will ... always be a safe person to come to'

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via nbcnews.com
Florida Teacher Under Investigation For Showing A Disney Film With A Gay Character
Fifth grade teacher Jenna Barbee says she was reported for showing students the animated Disney movie “Strange World,” which features a gay character.
The Lede

A fifth grade teacher says she is under investigation by her school and Florida's Education Department after a parent reported her for showing an animated film featuring an openly gay character. In the PG-rated movie "Strange World," the character of Ethan Clade has a crush on another male character. Jenna Barbee said on TikTok that the sci-fi film related to her class' science lessons — and adds that Clade's crush is mentioned once at the beginning of the movie, and his sexuality never comes up again.

