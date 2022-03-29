It's official
Florida’s 'Don’t Say Gay' Bill Is Now Law
Submitted by Darcy Jimenez via dazeddigital.com
The Lede
The "Parental Rights in Education" bill, signed into law on March 29, bars teachers from instructing kindergarten through to third grade on sexual orientation and gender identity.
Key Details
- The legislation prohibits teaching on sexual orientation and gender identity in Florida classrooms of children between the ages of roughly five and nine.
- The bill has drawn widespread criticism across the US and internationally.
- In response to the news, President Joe Biden tweeted that his administration will "continue to fight for dignity and opportunity for every student and family — in Florida and around the country".
