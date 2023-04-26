'a measure of justice'
Florida Killer Clown Case Closes After 33 Years With Surprise Plea Deal
The Lede
Sheila Keen-Warren pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder in the 1990 killing of her husband's ex-wife, Marlene Warren, despite maintaining that she is innocent. Thirty-three years ago, Marlene Warren was handed flowers and balloons by a clown that then shot dead on her doorstep, in front of her son.
Key Details
- The deal made Tuesday will likely see Keen-Warren, 59, leave prison within a year. If she had been convicted in the trial set to begin next month, she would have received a life sentence.