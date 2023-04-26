Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

'a measure of justice'

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via theguardian.com
Florida Killer Clown Case Closes After 33 Years With Surprise Plea Deal
Sheila Keen-Warren pleads guilty to second-degree murder while claiming innocence in doorstep murder of husband’s former wife.
·
·
·

The Lede

Sheila Keen-Warren pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder in the 1990 killing of her husband's ex-wife, Marlene Warren, despite maintaining that she is innocent. Thirty-three years ago, Marlene Warren was handed flowers and balloons by a clown that then shot dead on her doorstep, in front of her son.

Key Details

  • The deal made Tuesday will likely see Keen-Warren, 59, leave prison within a year. If she had been convicted in the trial set to begin next month, she would have received a life sentence.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular News Stories