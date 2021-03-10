21
THE VOTER FRAUD WE WERE LOOKING FOR

Submitted by James Crugnale
A student and her mother were arrested after the authorities found more than 100 votes suspiciously cast from a single school login.

The Lede

In an incident eerily reminiscent of the plot of Alexander Payne's 1999 comedy "Election," an assistant principal and her daughter found themselves in legal trouble after fraudulently using a school district login to rig a homecoming court election at J.M. Tate High School.

Key Details

  • Laura Carroll and her daughter Emily Grover were arrested on charges of conspiracy for allegedly using the internal accounts of students without permission to cast fraudulent votes for Grover as homecoming queen.
  • Grover was expelled from school, and Carroll was suspended from her job.
  • Carroll was arrested Monday and was released on $8,500 bail. Her daughter was sent to juvenile detention.

