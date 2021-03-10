Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Florida Finds Election Fraud — In High School Homecoming Votes
The LedeIn an incident eerily reminiscent of the plot of Alexander Payne's 1999 comedy "Election," an assistant principal and her daughter found themselves in legal trouble after fraudulently using a school district login to rig a homecoming court election at J.M. Tate High School.
Key Details
The sourcehttps://twitter.com/PatriciaMazzei/status/1371869173098409986
