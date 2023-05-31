Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

'undermines federal campaign finance laws'

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via nbcnews.com
Florida Elections Officials Quietly Made It Easier For Ron DeSantis To Fund His 2024 Bid
State elections officials have removed years-old guidance against moving state political money to federal super PACs, clearing the way for a fund previously run by DeSantis to do just that.
·
·
·

The Lede

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration has amended state guidelines to allow a state-level political committee he once ran to move millions of dollars to a super PAC funding his presidential bid. Such transfers to federal super PACs were previously not allowed, but just months before DeSantis announced he was running for president, Florida State Department officials changed the rules to make this movement of so-called "soft money" possible.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular News Stories