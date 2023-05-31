'undermines federal campaign finance laws'
Florida Elections Officials Quietly Made It Easier For Ron DeSantis To Fund His 2024 Bid
The Lede
Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration has amended state guidelines to allow a state-level political committee he once ran to move millions of dollars to a super PAC funding his presidential bid. Such transfers to federal super PACs were previously not allowed, but just months before DeSantis announced he was running for president, Florida State Department officials changed the rules to make this movement of so-called "soft money" possible.