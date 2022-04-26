The future of living
The Prototype For The World's First Floating City Has Been Unveiled
294 reads | submitted by Darcy Jimenez via cnbc.com
The Lede
The United Nations, a floating city architecture firm called Oceanix, and the South Korean city of Busan have revealed what a floating, sustainable version of the critical shipping hub could look like. The prototype has been developed as a potential solution to rising sea levels, which threaten the coastal electricity and transportation infrastructure of small islands.
Key Details
- In the prototype, the floating city totals 15.5 acres in surface area and consists of interconnected modular sections linked by bridges. Each platform that makes up the city is designed for a specific use such as living space, research facilities or lodging.
- The proposed city would accommodate 12,000 people, with the capacity to expand to house a community of more than 100,000.
- The floating city would also be fully sustainable, using solar panels for energy and recycling all water used.
