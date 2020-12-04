Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
FKA twigs Sues Shia LaBeouf, Citing 'Relentless' Abusive Relationship
The LedeAlong with suing LeBeouf, FKA twigs — born Tahliah Debrett Barnett — is using the moment to speak out more broadly about her own experience of abuse and abuse in general. Barnett describes the de-evolution of her relationship with LaBeouf from "over-the-top displays of affection" to an incident last year in which LaBeouf threatened to crash the car he was driving with her in it unless she told him she loved him.
Key Details
The Source
