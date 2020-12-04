83
BAD ROMANCE

The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles by the musician, accuses the actor of sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress.

The Lede

Along with suing LeBeouf, FKA twigs — born Tahliah Debrett Barnett — is using the moment to speak out more broadly about her own experience of abuse and abuse in general. Barnett describes the de-evolution of her relationship with LaBeouf from "over-the-top displays of affection" to an incident last year in which LaBeouf threatened to crash the car he was driving with her in it unless she told him she loved him.

Key Details

  • LaBeouf has a history of abuse toward partners: actress Mia Goth and stylist Karolyn Pho have both detailed physical and emotional abuse at his hands to the Times.
  • Barnett's lawsuit also includes the allegation that LaBeouf knowingly gave her an STD.
  • LaBeouf responded this week to the lawsuit in an email that says, "I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I'm ashamed of that history and sorry to those I hurt."

GO ZUCK YOURSELF

The Federal Trade Commission and more than 40 states accused Facebook on Wednesday of becoming a social media monopoly by buying up its rivals to illegally squash competition, and said the deals that turned the social network into a behemoth should be unwound.