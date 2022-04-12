FOLLOW FOR UPDATES
Attack In Brooklyn Subway Leaves Five Shot And Multiple Injured
The Lede
Five people were shot and people were seen running from a bloodied scene at the 36th St Fourth Ave subway station around 8:30 AM on Tuesday. Police say a man wearing a gas mask and and orange construction vest may have tossed a smoke canister canisters onto the platform to distract the crowd. A preliminary investigation has begun.
Key Details
- The shooter is said to have opened fire on an oncoming train and two of the five victims have been seriously wounded, according to reports.
- It's also reported that people may have gotten hurt during the crowd's response to the situation.
- The police believe the person acted alone and an all-out manhunt is their top priority.
