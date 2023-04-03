Popular
more than 30 injured

Darcy Jimenez
'Female Assassin' Arrested After Bomb At Russian Cafe Kills Pro-Putin Blogger
Vladlen Tatarsky, 40, was leading a discussion at the cafe at the time of the explosion.

A woman has been arrested after a bomb at a St Petersburg cafe killed a pro-Putin blogger on Sunday. According to Russian reports, the bomb was concealed in a statuette of blogger Vladlen Tatarsky, and was given to him as a gift at the cafe where he was leading a discussion.

  • The Russian Interior Ministry has identified the suspect as Darya Trepova, a 26-year-old St Petersburg resident who has previously been arrested for her involvement in anti-war rallies.
  • Newly released CCTV footage shows a woman carrying a box into the "Street Cafe" where the blast took place. Her face cannot be seen.
  • More than thirty people were also wounded in the incident, and Russian authorities say ten of them are still in a serious condition.

