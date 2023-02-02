Popular
Feds Probing George Santos’ Role In Service Dog Charity Scheme
The veteran who owned the pit bull mix turned over text messages with Santos to FBI agents Wednesday.
The Lede

The FBI is investigating allegations that Congressman George Santos raised funds for a US Navy veteran's dying dog before pocketing the money. Former service member Richard Osthoff said when the GoFundMe campaign reached its $3,000 goal, Santos made excuses about why he could no longer help Osthoff's dog get treatment and then became difficult to reach. Santos denies the allegations.

