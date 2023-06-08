mar-a-lago documents inquiry
Federal Prosecutors Tell Trump That He Is A Target In Classified Files Probe
The Lede
Donald Trump's lawyers have been informed that the former president is a target of the Justice Department's Mar-a-Lago documents inquiry, a source with knowledge of the matter has said. Following the notice, Trump wrote on Truth Social: "No one has told me I'm being indicted, and I shouldn't be because I've done NOTHING wrong."
I (we) are cautiously optimistic that this moron will finally begin paying his dues.