Federal Prosecutors Tell Trump That He Is A Target In Classified Files Probe
The notice from the Department of Justice gives Trump's lawyers a chance to argue against indictment. People who receive target letters are usually indicted, but not always.
The Lede

Donald Trump's lawyers have been informed that the former president is a target of the Justice Department's Mar-a-Lago documents inquiry, a source with knowledge of the matter has said. Following the notice, Trump wrote on Truth Social: "No one has told me I'm being indicted, and I shouldn't be because I've done NOTHING wrong."

Comments

  1. Sevan 33 minutes ago

    I (we) are cautiously optimistic that this moron will finally begin paying his dues.

