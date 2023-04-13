Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

new restrictions

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via cbsnews.com
Federal Appeals Court Preserves Access To Abortion Pill For Now But Tightens Rules
The court maintained access to mifepristone for the time being but is only letting it be dispensed after a doctor's office visit, not by mail, and up to seven weeks into a pregnancy, not ten.
·
·
·

The Lede

A New Orleans appeals court has maintained access to the abortion medication mifepristone for now, but under stricter rules than before. The abortion pill can now only be dispensed up to seven weeks, not ten, and only following a doctor's visit — not by mail. The 2-1 vote will keep the drug's FDA approval in place after a lower court judge in Texas had last week moved to completely block it.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular News Stories