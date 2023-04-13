new restrictions
Federal Appeals Court Preserves Access To Abortion Pill For Now But Tightens Rules
The Lede
A New Orleans appeals court has maintained access to the abortion medication mifepristone for now, but under stricter rules than before. The abortion pill can now only be dispensed up to seven weeks, not ten, and only following a doctor's visit — not by mail. The 2-1 vote will keep the drug's FDA approval in place after a lower court judge in Texas had last week moved to completely block it.