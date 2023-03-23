'The US banking system is sound and resilient'
Fed Hikes Interest Rate 0.25 Point To Curb Inflation Despite Banking Turmoil
The Lede
In its efforts to curb inflation, the Fed raised its key short-term interest rate by a quarter percentage point Wednesday — despite the banking crisis triggered by Silicon Valley Bank's collapse causing financial turmoil across the US.
Key Details
- The Fed commented: “The US banking system is sound and resilient. Recent developments are likely to result in tighter credit conditions for households and businesses and to weigh on economic activity, hiring and inflation. The extent of these effects is uncertain.”
