Darcy Jimenez
FDA Expands Availability Of Abortion Pills
The agency has finalized a rule change that expands the availability of abortion pills to many more pharmacies across the US.
The Lede

On Tuesday, the US Food and Drug Administration finalized a regulatory change that will make abortion pills available at many more of the country's pharmacies, including large chains and mail-order companies.

Key Details

  • The rule change will permit many more retail pharmacies to dispense the drug, provided they complete a certification process.
  • The impact of the move is, however, blunted by state laws across the US that limit access to abortion and the pills.
  • The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists said while the update won't "solve access issues for every person seeking abortion care, it will allow more patients who need mifepristone for medication abortion additional options to secure this vital drug."

