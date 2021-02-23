2321
THE TRUTH IS OUT THERE

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho
"It almost looked like a cruise missile type of thing," said the American Airlines pilot who saw it.

The Lede

On February 21, an American Airlines flight en route to Phoenix from Cincinnati saw a mysterious object 37,000 feet above New Mexico. Frank Fisher, a spokesperson for the FBI, has responded that the Bureau is "aware of the reported incident."

Key Details

  • The pilot reported in his transmission that the unidentified object was "moving really fast right over the top" of the plane when it was spotted.
  • The Federal Aviation Administration has also confirmed in a statement that the pilot did indeed encounter an unidentified object.
  • So far, there are no satisfying explanations for what the object might have been.

