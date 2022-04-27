'WE ARE AT A LOW LEVEL RIGHT NOW'
Dr. Anthony Fauci Says US Is 'Out Of The Pandemic Phase'
The Lede
Dr. Fauci backed up his statement by adding that the number of infections, hospitalizations and deaths have all gone way down, indicating that the US was out of the pandemic phase.
Key Details
- Through waves, such as the last Omicron wave, cases continue to rise, and so have hospitalizations, but Dr. Fauci says that although the virus won't be eradicated, intermittent vaccination could keep virus levels very low.
- He also admitted that the pandemic was far from over globally, and said: "Pandemic means a widespread, throughout the world infection that spreads rapidly among people. So if you look at the global situation, there is no doubt this pandemic is still ongoing."
