AMERICANS ABROAD

Submitted by Adwait
"She's pretty hysterical right now," said the grandmother of the 18-year-old student, Skylar Mack, who broke quarantine in the Cayman Islands.

The Lede

Skylar Mack and her boyfriend, Vanjae Ramgeet, were sentenced to 4 months in prison after Mack violated the mandatory 14-day visitor quarantine period in the Cayman Islands. After receiving a negative test, Mack broke quarantine and slipped past authorities to a beach where her boyfriend was competing in a Jet Ski race.

Key Details

  • Cayman Islands are a British territory and have around 65,000 residents. The island has registered 316 COVID infections and 2 deaths as of this week.The islands only allow pre-authorized individuals entry and visitors must quarantine for 14 days.Visitors are given a smart wristband on arrival and must log their quarantine activity on a contact tracing app. Quarantine ends once visitors produce a negative test on the 15th day.

