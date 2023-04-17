Popular
horrific

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via nbcnews.com
Family Of Black Teen Shot After Ringing Wrong Doorbell Retains Civil Rights Lawyers
The attorneys say the shooter is white and should not have been released. The Kansas City police chief says a 24-hour hold is the maximum without charges in a felony case.
The Lede

The family of a Black teenager who was shot after mistakenly ringing the wrong doorbell has hired two nationally prominent civil rights lawyers, Lee Merritt and Ben Crump, in their case. The shooter, whom the lawyers say is a white man, was released by authorities after 24 hours in custody.

