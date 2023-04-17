horrific
Family Of Black Teen Shot After Ringing Wrong Doorbell Retains Civil Rights Lawyers
The Lede
The family of a Black teenager who was shot after mistakenly ringing the wrong doorbell has hired two nationally prominent civil rights lawyers, Lee Merritt and Ben Crump, in their case. The shooter, whom the lawyers say is a white man, was released by authorities after 24 hours in custody.
