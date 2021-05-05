Picks Video Long Reads Tech
DECISION UPHELD

Submitted by Jon-Michael Poff via oversightboard.com

The board said that Trump's posts during the insurrection at the Capitol on January 6 "severely violated Facebook’s rules and encouraged and legitimized violence."

The Lede

While the Oversight Board affirmed Facebook's January 7 decision to suspend former President Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts, it said the company was wrong to "impose the indeterminate and standardless penalty of indefinite suspension." It gave Facebook six months to review the matter and to either impose a time-limited suspension or delete his account. Here are key excerpts from the ruling.

Key Details

  • "The Board found that the two posts by Mr. Trump on January 6... violated Facebook’s rules prohibiting praise or support of people engaged in violence."
  • "In applying a vague, standardless penalty and then referring this case to the Board to resolve, Facebook seeks to avoid its responsibilities."
  • "The Board stressed that considerations of newsworthiness should not take priority when urgent action is needed to prevent significant harm."