DECISION UPHELD
The Facebook Oversight Board Upheld Trump's Suspension. Facebook Could Still Unsuspend Him
Submitted by Jon-Michael Poff via oversightboard.com
The LedeWhile the Oversight Board affirmed Facebook's January 7 decision to suspend former President Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts, it said the company was wrong to "impose the indeterminate and standardless penalty of indefinite suspension." It gave Facebook six months to review the matter and to either impose a time-limited suspension or delete his account. Here are key excerpts from the ruling.
Key Details
- "The Board found that the two posts by Mr. Trump on January 6... violated Facebook’s rules prohibiting praise or support of people engaged in violence."
- "In applying a vague, standardless penalty and then referring this case to the Board to resolve, Facebook seeks to avoid its responsibilities."
- "The Board stressed that considerations of newsworthiness should not take priority when urgent action is needed to prevent significant harm."