THE STORY CONTINUES
Ezra Miller Has Been Charged With Felony Burglary In Vermont
The Lede
Ezra Miller, known for roles in the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise and the upcoming "The Flash" movie from Warner Bros., has been embroiled in charges and accusations this year but has often eluded law enforcement. Police found them late on August 7 and charged them with a Vermont burglary from May 1, and issued a citation for them to appear in Vermont Superior Court on September 26.
Key Details
- The burglary took place at a home in Stamford, VT, at 5:55 PM on May 1. A number of bottles of alcohol were missing, and statements and surveillance videos gave police probable cause to charge Miller.
- Earlier this summer, Rolling Stone found that the actor was housing a mother and her three children at Miller's ranch in Stamford, where there were also firearms and an illegal cannabis farm.
- This spring, Miller was arrested twice in Hawaii and has been accused of abuse from multiple women around the world.