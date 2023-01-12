plea expected friday
Actor Ezra Miller Expected To Plead Guilty In Vermont Burglary Case
The Lede
Actor Ezra Miller — who was charged with unlawful trespassing, two charges of burglary in an unoccupied dwelling and petit larceny after allegedly stealing bottles of alcohol from a Stamford house in May — is expected to plead guilty to a lesser charge of trespassing on Friday.
Key Details
- The parties have agreed to drop the charges of larceny and burglary — the latter of which would have seen Miller face a maximum sentence of 25 years.
- According to court documents, prosecutors are now seeking a suspended sentence of 89 to 90 days, a year’s probation and a $500 fine.
