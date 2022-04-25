'#ABUSER'
Young Person Accuses Ezra Miller Of Abuse On TikTok
The Lede
TikTok user Mia Solange has uploaded photos of themselves and Ezra Miller in what looks like an intimate relationship in 2019, along with accusations that the actor abused them at the time.
Key Details
- In the caption of the TikTok video, Solange wrote: "You took everything from me. Ezra m***er is not a good human. And I can finally say so without being terrified. #abuser"
- Earlier in April, a Twitter user shared screenshots of messages from Solange, in which they claim Miller had misgendered them during sex and would bite "the sh*t out of [them]."
- The accusations come days after Miller was arrested for alleged assault in Hawaii.
