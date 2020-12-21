95
THREE PEOPLE INJURED

Submitted by James Crugnale
Officials believe that a Christmas morning explosion in downtown Nashville that injured at least three people and damaged dozens of buildings was an intentional act.

The Lede

A "significant" explosion erupted in downtown Nashville around 6:30 AM Central Time.

Key Details

  • No deaths have been reported.
  • Three cars were fully engulfed in flames after the explosion.
  • The FBI and the ATF are investigating the incident.

