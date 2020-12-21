Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Explosion In Nashville That Damaged Dozens Of Buildings Is Believed To Be An Intentional Act
The LedeA "significant" explosion erupted in downtown Nashville around 6:30 AM Central Time.
Key Details
The Source
