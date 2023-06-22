LATEST UPDATE
US Coast Guard Says Debris Match Titan Vessel, All Passengers Have Been 'Lost'
The Lede
Earlier today, Mearns told Sky News that a Whatsapp group he was in with some people from The Explorers Club, indicated that the found debris were likely to be the sub's landing frame and rear cover. Mearns said that this meant more parts were missing, including the hull, and added that "something really bad has happened to the entire structure."
Key Details
- On Thursday, June 22, evening, OceanGate put out a statement saying that they believe all five passengers onboard the sub have "sadly been lost," both the NYT and NBC News reported.
- The Coast Guard said that all onboard have been presumed dead.