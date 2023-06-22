Popular
US Coast Guard Says Debris Match Titan Vessel, All Passengers Have Been 'Lost'
After rescue expert David Mearns, whose friends are passengers on the missing OceanGate Titan sub, told Sky News that the debris belonged to the missing vessel, the US Coast Guard confirmed it.
The Lede

Earlier today, Mearns told Sky News that a Whatsapp group he was in with some people from The Explorers Club, indicated that the found debris were likely to be the sub's landing frame and rear cover. Mearns said that this meant more parts were missing, including the hull, and added that "something really bad has happened to the entire structure."

Key Details

  • On Thursday, June 22, evening, OceanGate put out a statement saying that they believe all five passengers onboard the sub have "sadly been lost," both the NYT and NBC News reported.
  • The Coast Guard said that all onboard have been presumed dead.

Comments

