'no one in society is above the law'
Ex-Lawyer Alex Murdaugh Found Guilty Of Murdering Wife And Son
The Lede
Disgraced South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of murdering his wife and son, Margaret and Paul, at the family's property in 2021.
Key Details
- After five weeks of testimony, and nearly three hours of deliberations Thursday, the jury found Murdaugh guilty of two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon in the commitment of a violent crime.
- Murdaugh denied killing his wife and son but admitted that he lied to investigators and cheated his clients. Prosecutors say he committed the murders for sympathy and to distract from his financial misconduct.
- Sentencing will take place Friday morning. Murdaugh faces 30 years to life in prison.