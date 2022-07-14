'EQUIVALENT OF A DIGITAL PEARL HARBOR'
Ex-CIA Hacker Facing Up To 80 Years In Prison For Acts Of Espionage
The Lede
WikiLeaks called the leak "Vault 7" and the US Justice Department prosecutor Damian Williams said it was "one of the most brazen and damaging acts of espionage in American history." A Manhattan jury convicted Schulte on nine counts, which could mean nearly 80 years in prison.
Key Details
- Williams said the leak had "some of our most critical intelligence tools known to the public and, therefore, our adversaries."
- The leaked information showed software vulnerabilities for iOS, Android, Microsoft Windows, and Samsung smart TVs.
- The leak also revealed that the CIA used a hacking tool called "Aeris," named after the "Final Fantasy VII" character, and that the agency had its own bank of emoticons.
- A former CIA employee said this was the "equivalent of a digital Pearl Harbor."